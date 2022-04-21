Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 20,764 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

