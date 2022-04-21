Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 105,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.