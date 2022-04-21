Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

