Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NOV by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOV by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in NOV by 605.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 803,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 575.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.00. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

