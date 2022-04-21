Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

