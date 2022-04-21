Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 67,300 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 67,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,570,582 shares in the company, valued at C$10,570,582.

Shares of AU opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.80.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

