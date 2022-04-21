Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACEL stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 977,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

