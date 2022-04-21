Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 1,826 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 24th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 16th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61.

NYSE SMAR opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

