Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €191.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.86.

DBOEY stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

