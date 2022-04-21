Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €191.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.86.
DBOEY stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.