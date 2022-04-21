CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $498.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

