Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

