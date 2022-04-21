UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $356.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

