easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 450 at Citigroup

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.96) to GBX 620 ($8.07) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $692.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

