Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States."

AVYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of AVYA opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $931.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

