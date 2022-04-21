bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given New €5.80 Price Target at UBS Group

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €7.35 ($7.90) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BPOSY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost NV/SA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($9.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.14.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

