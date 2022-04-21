CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CYBE opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 382,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

