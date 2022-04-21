Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.