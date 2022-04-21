Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FATH. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

FATH stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

