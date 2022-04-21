Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EUTLF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.05) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.53.

Shares of EUTLF stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

About Eutelsat Communications (Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.