Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

DOMO stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Domo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

