Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,175.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $594.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

