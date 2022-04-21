Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target Increased to €13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.
Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.