Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital

