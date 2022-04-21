Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

