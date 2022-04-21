Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FINMF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.