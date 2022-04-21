Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of FINMF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
About Leonardo (Get Rating)
