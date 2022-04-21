Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Increased to €54.20 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edenred from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

