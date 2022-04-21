Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $21,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $538.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 4.58.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

