Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $21,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of OCGN opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $538.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 4.58.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
About Ocugen (Get Rating)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
