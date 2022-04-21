DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 203.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.80.

DNBBY opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

