Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals to a hold rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Dundee Securities lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of DPMLF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.