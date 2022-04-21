GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GWG by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWGH opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. GWG has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Beneficient.

