GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 258,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GP opened at $7.17 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 5.33.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GP shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

