Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $397.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,474,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 124,654 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

