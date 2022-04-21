Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,849 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

ELY opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

