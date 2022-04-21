Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,577,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

