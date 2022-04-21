Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.