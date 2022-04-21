Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.