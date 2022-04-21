Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

