Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $728,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,230,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

