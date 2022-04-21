Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Cut to €10.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.46) to €7.80 ($8.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

