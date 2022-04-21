Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 2,214 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $17,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832,736.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FOLD stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

