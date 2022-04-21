Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 2,214 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $17,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832,736.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FOLD stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000.
About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
