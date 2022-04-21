Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CMBNF opened at 70.60 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of 64.50 and a fifty-two week high of 70.60.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cembra Money Bank (CMBNF)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.