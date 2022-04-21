Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNFGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CMBNF opened at 70.60 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of 64.50 and a fifty-two week high of 70.60.

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

