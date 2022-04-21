Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CMBNF opened at 70.60 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of 64.50 and a fifty-two week high of 70.60.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

