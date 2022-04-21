Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 1,775 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $14,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marie Fogel sold 1,129 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $9,856.17.

On Thursday, March 17th, Marie Fogel sold 524 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,192.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

VNCE opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

