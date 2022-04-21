Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $13,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,691.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 868,799 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,888,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 325,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

