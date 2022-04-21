Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Steve Bartkowski Purchases 1,847 Shares

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) Director Steve Bartkowski acquired 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $13,483.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Bartkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 17th, Steve Bartkowski acquired 674 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $9,260.76.

NYSE APTS opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

