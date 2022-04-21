Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Lowered to €47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

