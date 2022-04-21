Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.
Altius Minerals stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
