Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.