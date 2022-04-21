Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 46.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 12.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

RAMP stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

