Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Q2 worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $782,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

