Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 588.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE BE opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

