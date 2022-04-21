Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $89.78 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

