Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $355.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.30 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.57 and its 200 day moving average is $338.58.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

